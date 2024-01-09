West Ham United are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements and they are keeping tabs on the Montpellier striker Akor Adams.

According to reports, the 23-year-old striker is a target for West Ham in January and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his signature.

The Nigerian international has done quite well for Montpellier since moving to France and he has scored 7 goals in 17 appearances for them. He has played for Sogndal and Lillestrom in the past and he has 51 goals in his career.

West Ham need to sign a quality striker who will be an upgrade on the likes of Michail Antonio and Danny Ings. Antonio is well past his peak and Ings has had major availability concerns since joining the club.

West Ham need a reliable striker to lead the line for them and their scouts have been watching the 23-year-old in action extensively.

A move to the Premier League could be an attractive option for the talented striker as well. It would allow him to showcase his qualities at a high level.