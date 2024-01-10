11th hour twist sees an end to Dragusin saga for Tottenham

The Radu Dragusin saga is finally at an end after transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, gave the deal his famous ‘Here we go’ tag line.

Bayern Munich had put a bid on the table late last night which had really put the cat amongst the pigeons and had backed Tottenham into a corner.

Romano had described the bid as including an important salary, suggesting that the Bavarians had gazumped the Premier League outfit in that regard.

?? FC Bayern have sent important salary bid to Radu Dragusin tonight — also club’s project has been presented to the Romanian centre back. Bayern director, pushing as they want to hijack the deal. Dragusin will make final decision today as Spurs bid remain valid on the table. pic.twitter.com/lsV8RfxFl5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2024

The 21-year-old Romanian is clearly a highly coveted defensive asset, so the ball was very much back in the north Londoners court after Bayern’s attempt to hijack the deal.

Fortunately for Ange Postecoglou and supporters of the club, an improved bid from Spurs has sealed the deal.

Romano noted on Wednesday morning that Djed Spence would be going on loan to Genoa as part of the deal, with a bid from the north Londoners of over €30m sealing the arrangement with the Italian club.

??? Radu Dragusin to Tottenham, here we go! Agreement reached on package in excess of €30m after new bid overnight. Spence joins Genoa on loan. ?? Dragusin wanted Spurs and confirmed their agreement on personal terms despite Bayern bid. SAGA OVER. ?? @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/RMpK0vMXHf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2024

It’s another coup for ‘Big Ange’ as he seeks to bring Tottenham back to the top table of English and European football.

Dragusin isn’t just a player for the future but one for the present, and his projection suggests that Spurs have secured a defensive stalwart for years to come.