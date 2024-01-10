Ajax Amsterdam striker Chuba Akpom has affirmed that he’s drawing attention from both Premier League clubs and French clubs during the January transfer window.

Premier League sides Everton, Crystal Palace, and Fulham are reportedly interested in the Hale End Academy product, and Ligue 1 club Lille is also showing interest. Before his move to Ajax in the summer, Akpom was subject to a move to RC Lens, so he is no stranger to Ligue 1 interest.

Akpom’s agent, with strong ties to the mentioned Premier League clubs, has previously facilitated transfers for players like Alex Iwobi, Malcolm Ebiowei, and Ola Aina to Everton, Crystal Palace, and Fulham, respectively.

The Championship’s top scorer for the 2022/23 season initially faced challenges in his first two months at Ajax following a summer transfer from Middlesbrough. However, with the departure of Maurice Steijn due to a poor start to the season, Akpom has experienced a revitalisation. Under the guidance of new boss John van ‘t Schip, Akpom has scored nine goals in ten appearances for Ajax.

Despite his impressive goal-scoring record, the Nigeria international hopeful, faces competition for a starting spot at Ajax, with Brian Brobbey currently ahead of him in the pecking order of strikers. Akpom has started only five out of a possible twenty-four games in all competitions.

Akpom stated to Voetbal International: “I just hope to stay. There is interest from France, from England, but I really feel that this can still be a success story for me at Ajax.

“I just have to go play. Everything I’ve done so far has been in a limited time.”