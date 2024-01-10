Attacker with £103m release clause open to Chelsea move

Considering their challenging season, it comes as no surprise that Chelsea are gearing up to utilise their well-used chequebook once again this month.

Despite already spending close to £1 billion, co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are poised to invest further in the January transfer window, aiming to salvage a season marked by disappointment, with the recent 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg loss to Middlesbrough being the latest setback.

It’s crucial to emphasise that head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s position is not currently believed to be under immediate threat, despite the team’s most recent setback, according to the Daily Mail.

The club are firmly supporting Pochettino and are prepared to invest more in the transfer market with the aim of rejuvenating a team that has often seemed lacking in fight and spirit. While Pochettino had limited influence on the summer transfers, he is seeking a more significant role this month. If wise, the club’s recruitment team would be wise to heed the Argentine’s input.

In the coming month, Chelsea aim to secure a new striker and are also in search of a new left-back. The approach to acquiring a new forward, especially in the pursuit of Napoli’s prolific striker Victor Osimhen with a £103 million release clause, will be of particular interest.

The Daily Mail states that sources close to Osimhen suggest he is open to joining the Blues. However, due to the significant expense, this deal is more likely to gain momentum in the summer, especially considering Osimhen’s involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.