Arsenal are reportedly prepared to meet the release clause to secure the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Gunners, in their pursuit of a new midfielder in the current transfer window, have also engaged in talks with the representative of Everton star Amadou Onana.

Martin Zubimendi, a long-term target for Arsenal, is reportedly subject to interest from clubs willing to pay his buy-out clause, including the Gunners, according to Mundo Deportivo. Arsenal are prepared to offer €60 million as early as this month. However, the potential deal hinges on the player’s decision, as Zubimendi has shown reluctance to leave Real Sociedad.

During the summer, Zubimendi maintained a similar stance, asserting that he had no intention of leaving Real Sociedad. The midfielder emphasised his commitment to staying after experiencing the opportunity to play Champions League football with his hometown club.

Real Sociedad’s qualification for the round of 16 in the Champions League adds to the challenge for Arsenal in convincing Zubimendi to make a transfer.

The midfielder’s tireless work rate is considered a significant strength. Reports suggest that he could be signed for €60 million, and Arsenal might consider proposing a loan deal with a buy obligation to facilitate the transfer.