Watch as Fulham’s Raul Jimenez scores outrageous Rabona during warm-ups at Anfield

It may have taken 19 minutes for the fans to witness the opening goal between Liverpool and Fulham in their Carabao Cup semi-final clash, but the Anfield crowd were already treated to an outrageous goal in the warm-ups courtesy of Raul Jimenez.

Throughout his time in English Football, the Mexican international has scored a few rabona goals from close range, but none of them can compare to the audacious piece of skill we saw in the warm-ups on Wednesday night.

Jimenez has scored five Premier League goals this season. If he can replicate this finish in the league he’s surely bound to be a candidate for Goal of The Season.

Perhaps his Fulham teammates were inspired by his confidence as they stunned the Anfield faithful by taking the lead on 19 minutes.

