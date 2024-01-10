Watch: horror show at the back for Liverpool as Willian fires home Fulham’s opener

Could we have another Carabao Cup upset on the cards? Middlesbrough saw off the challenge of Chelsea by winning a goal to nil on Tuesday night, now fast forward 24 hours and Fulham have taken the lead at Liverpool.

It’s a goal that the Liverpool defenders won’t want to see back because they were all over the shop as Willian eventually fired the ball into the net after tip-toeing his way through the Liverpool penalty area.

20' – Goal for Fulham. Willian. Liverpool [0-1] Fulham pic.twitter.com/8FmSUf3a8X — CFCDigest (@CFCDigest) January 10, 2024

Firstly Virgil van Dijk will feel at fault after he failed to deal with a simple throw-in. Raul Jimenez used his body well, but one of the world’s best defenders should’ve snuffed out any danger.

Eventually, the ball fell to Andreas Pereira who teed up the Brazilian Willian.