Ryan Fraser, currently on loan at Championship side Southampton, is reportedly keen to avoid staying at St James’ Park next season. This decision comes after being dropped from the Newcastle United first-team by manager Eddie Howe.

Fraser, who was relegated to training with the youth team almost a year ago, seems to have found a new home on the South Coast with Southampton. The winger is performing admirably for Southampton, and their manager Russell Martin has expressed a desire to sign the 29-year-old permanently.

While a permanent transfer may not be feasible during the January transfer window, Martin aims to extend Fraser’s stay at Southampton beyond his current season-long loan, and it seems that Fraser shares this sentiment.

The Scottish international has openly discussed his future with the Daily Echo, acknowledging that he believes his time as a Newcastle United player has come to an end.

He explained: “I think my time at Newcastle is done now. I don’t think you get put out on loan if there is a chance of you going back.”

Currently, Ryan Fraser is expected to return to Newcastle this summer, and at that point, he will have one year remaining on his contract with the Magpies, set to expire in 2025.