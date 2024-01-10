Watch: two goals in a thrice marks epic Liverpool comeback against Fulham

Blink and you missed it. That’s how quickly it was. As soon as Liverpool had equalised against Fulham courtesy of Curtis Jones’ goal, they nudged their way in front in quick succession through Cody Gakpo.

Many will say their was a huge element of luck with the equaliser after Jones’ left-footed effort from long range took a massive deflection, diverting it into the far corner of Bernd Leno’s goal.

Curtis Jones' effort is deflected in! ? pic.twitter.com/UESvOSHFn5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 10, 2024

While it was rather fortunate, it’s nothing more than the home side deserve after largely dominating the first leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final.

Just moments later, Cody Gakpo smartly finished off an excellent cross, from Darwin Nunez, at the near post, and in 71st minute the comeback was complete.