Aston Villa, amid their impressive campaign, are reportedly interested in a teenage sensation, potentially enhancing their prospects for a strong finish in the Premier League, as per a report.

Aston Villa are experiencing a prevailing sense of positivity as they maintain consistent form in the Premier League under Unai Emery. The Spanish manager aims to sustain this momentum by securing additional reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Football Transfers reports that Aston Villa are actively seeking options on the flanks in the current transfer window. The club are said to have made approaches for Galatasaray’s Wilfried Zaha and Lazio’s Brazilian star Felipe Anderson.

According to the outlet, Emery is a significant admirer of Wilfried Zaha and had attempted to bring him to the Emirates Stadium in 2018 when he managed Arsenal. However, the Ivory Coast international is reported to be content in Turkey and is not expected to make a move this month.

Roma playmaker Paulo Dybala is currently a prominent figure in European football discussions due to his low release clause of approximately €13 million (£11.2 million), set to expire on January 15th. Reports from Italy, via Birmingham Live, suggest that Aston Villa have engaged in discussions with Dybala’s entourage regarding a potential move to Villa Park.

In addition, the Villans are reportedly prepared to spend £20 million on hot prospect Roony Bardghji, per HITC.