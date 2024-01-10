Paris Saint-Germain enquire about West Ham United standout

Paris Saint-Germain are broadening their search for a centre-back, exploring options like Leeds United’s Diego Llorente (30). Simultaneously, PSG have inquired about West Ham United’s Nayet Aguerd (27) and Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix (23), as reported by L’Équipe.

PSG have been compelled to seek a centre-back replacement due to an injury suffered by Milan Skriniar. The former Inter Milan defender sustained an ankle injury during Les Parisiens’ victory over Toulouse FC earlier this month, leading to the need for surgery. This injury could potentially rule Skriniar out for the remainder of the season.

Despite the need for reinforcements in other positions, PSG’s budget for a defender is relatively modest compared to the club’s usual standards. Consequently, long-term targets like Jean-Clair Todibo and Lény Yoro are currently deemed unattainable, while a move for David Hancko has also been considered too expensive.

In addition to Diego Llorente, who is currently on loan at AS Roma from Leeds United, PSG have inquired about the availability of Nayef Aguerd. Aguerd was also on the shortlist at Olympique Lyonnais. Another player in PSG’s consideration is Maxence Lacroix, who, according to Foot Mercato, has expressed a desire for a move to the Premier League.

This news will have Hammers fans on edge considering their current squad depth, although Aguerd is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations anyway.