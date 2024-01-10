West Ham United’s attempt to secure Genoa winger Albert Gudmundsson in the current transfer window has reportedly been unsuccessful, as claimed in Italy.

David Moyes is actively seeking to enhance the attacking options in his squad during the winter transfer window, with a particular focus on securing a winger. Acknowledging the need for additional creativity upfront, the West Ham manager has been urging the club to make efforts in acquiring a wide player.

Albert Gudmundsson’s performances at Genoa have reportedly attracted the interest of West Ham this month. However, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Genoa have rejected an approach from the east London club for the winger.

Genoa have blocked West Ham’s initial attempt to sign the attacker during this month’s transfer window. The Iceland winger has been in impressive form, scoring ten times in all competitions this season and currently stands as Genoa’s top scorer.

The Italian outfit are reluctant to part with Gudmundsson, considering him an important player midway through the season. Additionally, with Radu Dragusin joining Tottenham Hotspur, the Italian club are not under financial pressure.

It remains to be seen if West Ham will make a renewed approach later in the transfer window to test Genoa’s stance.