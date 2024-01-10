20-year-old Leeds ace has completed move to Scottish Premiership outfit

Leeds are certainly trying to get some of their transfer business done early in January.

Though there’s still plenty of time for sales and purchases to be made, getting things sorted quickly in a transfer window is arguably better for everyone as it allows things to settle down again rather than having the issue of upsetting team equilibrium throughout the entire month.

The all whites are also in a position where any difficulties in terms of squad population could be fatal to their chances of catching Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester in the race for the automatic promotion places.

Daniel Farke is unlikely to want to contemplate such an eventuality so the sooner any transfers are done and dusted, the better.

One player that has already left the club for pastures new is 20-year-old defender, Kris Moore.

According to TeamTalk, he has signed for Scottish Premiership side, Hibernian, and it’s believed that his desire to play first-team football is what has prompted the move.

The outlet note that Moore has starred for the U21 side, however, it’s clear that the next step for him beckons and if he’s unable to make that leap at Elland Road, then a loan move elsewhere does make sense for all parties.