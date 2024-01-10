25-year old Arsenal star is considering leaving the club in January

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has become the second choice goalkeeper at the club after the signing of David Raya from Brentford in the summer.

Dan Kilpatrick claims that the Arsenal stopper is “interested” in leaving the Gunners during the January transfer window.

The reporter has revealed he met Ramsdale in October and had a conversation with him about his future at Arsenal.

Speaking on the Transfer Show – via the Sky Sports website – Kilpatrick said:

“I spoke to Aaron Ramsdale on England duty back in October.

“And he more or less said then, and he had only recently lost his place to David Raya, that if he could not get back into the Arsenal team he would have to consider his options because of his concern for his England place.

“He was only playing in the domestic cups and Arsenal are now out of both so his prospects of playing in the second half of the season look really bleak.

“From a personal point of view, I think Ramsdale would be interested in a move away from Arsenal. He wants to be in that England squad for the European Championship. He’s said as much.

“I definitely think he will be interested in a move but whether Arsenal are is a different thing.

“I think Mikel Arteta has been pretty clear that he doesn’t want to lose Ramsdale and said it would take an astronomical offer to get him out of the club this month.”

Ramsdale joined Arsenal for £30 million in 2021 and the England international goalkeeper quickly overthrew Bernd Leno to establish himself as the team’s first choice in goal.

The goalkeeper has only played five teams in the Premier League this season and he wants to get more playing time so that he can help his chances with the England national team for Euro 2024.