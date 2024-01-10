25-year-old goal machine opens door to West Ham or Palace transfer

AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis is confident he is capable of playing in Europe’s biggest league.

The 25-year-old Greek forward has been in sensational form so far this season — scoring 22 goals in all competitions already.

And recent reports claim the in-form AZ Alkmaar striker has caught the attention of a trio of Premier League clubs — West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Speaking recently to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf about the exciting links, Pavlidis said: “Are there things going on (regarding a transfer)? I don’t talk about that now, I prefer to keep that to myself.

“It is clear that I am physically and technically ready to take the next step.”

However, despite being a man in demand, the Greek does have some concerns over leaving AZ during the mid-season window.

“The transfer window in the winter is, of course, different than in the summer,” he added.

“It is more difficult in several ways. That is why I don’t know whether this is the right time.

“Everyone knows that I wanted to take the next step last summer. In the end it was not the right time, because a suitable club did not present itself. I am very happy at AZ.

“If nothing comes, I will just continue with what I did in the first six months of the season.

“I want to continue to provide goals and assists and help win games. I am very motivated to be (the Eredivisie’s) top scorer, to play with AZ for a place in the Champions League, and to strive for success in the cup.”