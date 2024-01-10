27-year-old decides to quit Leeds United after contract talks stall

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has confirmed Robin Koch has agreed to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent deal.

The German joined the Bundesliga club on loan following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship, and according to Hay, after refusing to pen a new deal and extend his stay at Elland Road, the 27-year-old has instead agreed to stay with Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt confirm permanent deal with Robin Koch. Will join officially when his deal with Leeds ends.@TheAthleticFC https://t.co/tPkHmJElMn — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 9, 2024

Having agreed a pre-contract, Koch, once his contract with Leeds officially expires in the summer, will be unveiled as the Die Adler’s next permanent addition.