Arsenal are interested in £63m striker who plays for Premier League rivals

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Arsenal are keeping an eye on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Both the Arsenal manager and sporting director, Mikel Arteta and Edu, are admirer of the striker from a long time.

Isak has been one of Newcastle’s best players and the striker helped them qualify for the Champions League last season. He has scored 23 goals for the Magpies in 49 games in all competitions.

However, Football Transfers have reported that because of FFP limitations, Newcastle will need to be ready to entertain bids for some of their most key players going forward in order to balance their books and avoid punishment for breaking FFP rules.

Arsenal are ready to test Newcastle’s resolve with the Gunners seriously interested in the Sweden international striker.

Football Transfers have reported that Arsenal were admirers of Isak even before his big money move to Newcastle. The young player—who previously played with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard at Real Sociedad—remains a huge favorite of both Mikel Arteta and Edu.

A move from Newcastle to Arsenal in January is highly unlikely. The Tyneside club will surely not entertain any bids in the middle of the season and specially at a time when they are fighting for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, considering how lackluster Arsenal’s attack has been this season, the Gunners will undoubtedly be looking to recruit a big-name striker in the summer and it could be Newcastle’s Isak.

The 24-year old striker, who has been previously compared to Thierry Henry by Eddie Howe, has nine goals this season in 15 league games.