Arsenal line up move to sign Newcastle £60m forward

If Newcastle don’t secure Champions League football or manage to win a trophy this season, that could prompt one or two of their players to seek their fortunes elsewhere.

Eddie Howe does have his side playing remarkably well this season with the Magpies a joy to watch, however, football that’s pleasing on the eye doesn’t always win you games as the former Bournemouth manager is finding out.

Though Arsenal also haven’t necessarily put silverware in the trophy cabinet recently, bar an FA Cup win in 2020 aside, Mikel Arteta could be said to be a little further along with Arsenal’s development than Howe is with Newcastle.

To that end, the Gunners would represent an attractive proposition for any Magpies players, one of whom is being linked again with the north Londoners.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal aren’t actively pursuing a January deal for Alexander Isak, but they are looking for a top-level striker in the summer and remain impressed by the Swede.

Furthermore, Isak was a team-mate of Martin Odegaard when the pair were at Real Sociedad, so there’s unlikely to be a problem with settling in plus Isak already has the knowledge of how Arsenal’s captain likes to play and that could be a huge advantage.

Whether Newcastle would be willing to sell is another question entirely.