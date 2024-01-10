Many clubs are interested in a potential transfer deal for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, but the deal looks complicated due to the fact that the Gunners look like facing struggles to land the kind of replacement they’d want.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for the Debrief Podcast today, with the journalist providing some insight into Nketiah’s situation and who could come in at Arsenal.

For now, it’s looking like the Gunners might have to wait for the kind of player they’d ideally want to bring in up front, with Romano pointing out that the north London giants don’t like to go for panic buys, and that they’ll be patient enough to wait until the summer when the right option becomes more easily attainable.

Names like Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen seem to be on Arsenal’s radar, but for now they’re either too expensive or not available at all, which makes it look tricky for clubs like Crystal Palace and others to sign Nketiah from AFC this January.

“Not just Crystal Palace – many clubs are interested in Eddie Nketiah, but it’s not easy for Arsenal to find a striker on the market right now,” Romano said.

“They won’t go for a panic buy in a crucial position, they won’t do something unless they’re 100% convinced about it. All the players they like, for example Ivan Toney, are very expensive, or not available on the market like Victor Osimhen.”

He added: “It’s not an easy market, and that’s why before they give the green light to Nketiah they have to find another option on the market.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt find this frustrating, but January is never the easiest time to get deals done, so it may be that Mikel Arteta has to make do with the squad he has now for the next few months.

One imagines the striker position is surely something that will be addressed in the summer, however, with most fans likely to agree that it’s essential to offload Nketiah and bring in a more established world class centre-forward.