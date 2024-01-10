Barcelona now offering player plus cash for Bruno Guimaraes

It is no secret — Barcelona, along with Paris Saint-Germain, have been linked with a move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Recent reports claim both European powerhouses admire the Magpies’ midfielder and one day have hopes of signing him.

And although the Brazilian recently penned a new contract, the deal is thought to include a minimum release clause. However, despite the clause being worth well over €100 million, the fact it’s even a thing suggests the midfielder is already considering his future.

Consequently, with Barcelona and Xavi big fans of the South American, given the club’s problems complying with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, it has been claimed the Catalan giants could offer cash plus a player.

Winger Raphinha is the player thought to have been made available. The former Leeds United attacker, although enjoying a decent spell in La Liga, is reported to have been offered in conversations with the rest of the proposed deal being made up of a cash sum.