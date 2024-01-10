Chelsea can sign World Cup winner with a mammoth bid of £80-100m this month

Chelsea want to sign a big name striker and Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan is the latest name to be linked with them.

The Blues can sign the World Cup winner this month if they can make an offer of £86m.

Lautaro Martinez is available for Chelsea to sign this month, ending their much-needed hunt for a clinical No. 9 but they will have to make a massive offer to convince Inter Milan.

The Premier League club spent big money on a striker not that long ago. It was for Martinez’s Inter Milan teammate Romelu Lukaku who cost the Blues a whopping £100 million.

The Belgian failed to perform on his return to Stamford Bridge and was subsequently sent on loan to Inter Milan. He is currently on loan at Roma in Serie A.

After signing players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea are still suffering for goals two and a half years later. The Italian giants have now signaled that Martinez is for sale for the appropriate price.

The Argentinian striker is a target for the west Londoners, according to transfer insider Dean Jones’ article for SportsLens. He also claims that Martinez would be interested in a move to the Premier League.

According to Jones, a bid of between £80 million to £100 million would be sufficient to convince the Serie A club. Martinez has been previously linked with a move to Chelsea’s rivals with Arsenal and Tottenham both monitoring him in the past.

Jones wrote:

“Insiders have told SportsLens that while the terms of a new contract with Inter are not complete, it is likely he commits his future to the Italian giants.

“But a January bid would throw such a moment into fresh uncertainty. Inter are suffering tricky financial times and have a tendency to cash in on high profile players to improve their situation.”

It is not a secret that Chelsea are looking to sign a big name striker and Napoli star Victor Osimhen is the other name being linked with them.

With how ruthless Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been in the transfer market, it would not be a surprise to see them make a big money move for Martinez.