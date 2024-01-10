Chelsea summer signing “made the wrong move” rejecting Liverpool, says pundit

Moises Caicedo has been told he would’ve done better joining the likes of Liverpool or Arsenal over Chelsea last summer.

Pundit Craig Burley, speaking in the video clip below, made it clear that the Ecuador international looks to have suffered a major dip in form since leaving Brighton to join Chelsea this season.

See below for the full response from Burley and other ESPN pundits as the Blues suffered a poor 1-0 defeat away to Middlesbrough in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, with big signings like Caicedo, and others like Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk the main part of the focus…

Chelsea have had a disappointing season and will need to improve quickly if they are to get into the Carabao Cup final, while it also looks an uphill struggle for them to get away from mid-table in the Premier League.

Caicedo will need to improve if he is to make the kind of impact CFC were hoping for, and the 22-year-old could possibly do well to think about if he chose the right club this season.

Liverpool were close to signing Caicedo, as per The Athletic and others, and the Reds are now having a fine season, with the young South American likely to have shone in Jurgen Klopp’s set-up.