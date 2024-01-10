Enzo Maresca admits Leicester ace could be playing his last season at the King Power

Enzo Maresca has hailed Marc Albrighton and admitted that he is ‘sad’ that he could not give him more opportunities at the King Power Stadium.

The Leicester City winger has been an integral part of the club since signing in 2014 after being released by Premier League rivals, Aston Villa.

Albrighton was a big part of the side that would famously go on to win the title in the following season as he became a fan favourite.

The winger signed a contract extension in 2021 which means that his deal will expire at the end of this season.

The Foxes are currently top of the Championship as they hunt down automatic promotion, ten points clear of second place Ipswich Town.

Current manager, Maresca, hailed Albrighton for his professionalism and claimed that he is sad that he could not ‘give more chances’.

“He knows the club better than me for sure, but more than many, many people. He’s fantastic. I’m a little bit sad that I could not give him more chances. But he completely understands. Marc is fantastic.” He said via Leicestershire Live.

The league leaders face Coventry this weekend before a top-of-the-table clash with Ipswich on the 22nd.