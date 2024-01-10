Exclusive: Jordan Henderson seeking transfer out of Saudi is “a personal decision”, says Fabrizio Romano

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could be set for a transfer back to Europe this January, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he provided some insight into why the England international is seeking a change of club.

Henderson only left Liverpool for Al Ettifaq in the summer, but it seems that for personal reasons, the 33-year-old now wants to leave Saudi Arabia and return to a club in Europe, according to Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano named Ajax as one possible destination for the unsettled Henderson, while it seems there could also be other unnamed clubs in the mix for his signature as well.

It will be interesting to see where Henderson ends up, and it could be a boost to his hopes of keeping his place in Gareth Southgate’s plans for the England national team at Euro 2024 this summer.

However, Romano maintains that this is not necessarily Henderson’s strategy, and that it’s more of a personal thing for the player after this brief spell in Saudi.

“I broke an interesting story yesterday on Jordan Henderson and the possibility of moving to Ajax. There are other clubs interested and monitoring the situation, but I’m told Ajax are pushing now to find a way,” Romano said.

“Of course, the crucial detail to see will be if Al Ettifaq will open doors for Jordan to leave, the conditions of the deal, and more. About other clubs, I don’t have precise info yet so I prefer to wait and then we see if they will really move.

“There’s been a lot of talk about different reasons for Henderson wanting to move, with one rumour relating to concerns over his England place for Euro 2024. My sense is that I think it’s not about being a smart strategic move, it’s more of a personal decision, I don’t want to judge people’s life choices, Jordan has a family before being a football player and so he will be the one explaining what’s the sense of his decision.”