Italian international has been offered to Aston Villa

Aston Villa are keen on the signing of Leandro Spinazzola after the Italian international was reportedly offered to them.

Unai Emery has done a fantastic job since taking over at Villa, transforming them into one of the best teams in the country.

Currently sitting in second place in the Premier League and with Europa League success potentially on the table again for Emery, the Spanish manager will want to make sure his side is prepared for the second half of the season.

With the January window now open, the club could look to bring in reinforcements with the left-back position a high priority.

Italian defender Spinazzola was heavily linked with a move and according to SportWitness, was reportedly offered to the club.

Now a new report from Il Messaggero in Italy via SportWitness, claims that Aston Villa ‘like’ the player.

The 30-year-old will see his contract at Roma expire at the end of the season as the Italian side are reportedly trying to sell him this month.

The full-back was hailed for his incredible performance during Italy’s European Championship campaign in 2020 but suffered an Achilles injury shortly after