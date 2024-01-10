Ivan Toney has revealed his shock career plan after retiring from football

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has stated that once his career as a professional football player ends, he wants to pursue a career in acting.

The striker will soon be able to return and play football again after completing his ban for breaching gambling rules.

Toney has spent a lot of time away from football because of his ban and had plenty of time for soul-searching and think about the future.

Even though his main goal has been to go back to Brentford’s side in the best possible form, Toney thinks he sees a bright future for himself when he hangs up his boots.

Toney told Sky Sports:

“I feel like sometimes you just need a break from a lot of things – to go somewhere, clear your head and relax.

“It’s been quite peaceful. I feel like I know myself a lot better than I did before.

“My life was just football and home, football and home but now there’s a lot more than just football.

“Like, I was thinking of life after football and life if I didn’t have football, these kinds of things and what I’d be doing.

“With the time off it allowed me to think what I could be doing with my spare time if football wasn’t an option and when I do finish football.

“There’s a lot of things. I want to open my own businesses and start my own clothing brand.

“I want to get into acting which I do think I’d be quite good at. But who knows.

“I feel like there’s a lot of opportunities out there and if you want to do something, then do it.”

Toney may make a comeback on January 17th, when the Bees play Nottingham Forest.