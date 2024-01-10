Liverpool monitoring in-form Arsenal & Manchester United transfer target

Liverpool are reportedly looking like joining the race for the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, along with their Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has shone in the Bundesliga and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a move to one of Europe’s elite, with England looking like a very realistic destination for him.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are the latest club to show an interest in Frimpong, who has also been tracked by their rivals Arsenal and Man Utd, while Aston Villa could also be in the race for his signature.

Frimpong is a superb attack-minded right-back, so it’s actually hard to see why he’d be a priority for Liverpool when they already have Trent Alexander-Arnold, unless there could be a plan to move the England international into midfield and replace him on that right-hand side.

Arsenal, meanwhile, also don’t necessarily look like they need a right-back as a priority, having signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax last summer, while the likes of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu can also play there to a very high standard.

United’s interest might make sense as Frimpong would surely be an upgrade on both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, though one of those players would surely have to leave as Erik ten Hag surely won’t be too keen to have three right-backs in his squad.