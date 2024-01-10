Leeds hero set to undergo medical at new club today; says goodbye after eight years with Whites

Luke Ayling has drawn a line under his time at Leeds United.

The 32-year-old full-back has been with the Whites since he joined from Bristol City in 2016.

However, despite playing a huge part in the club’s successes during that period, the veteran defender will now bid farewell to the club after agreeing to join Middlesbrough on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

During his eight years at Elland Road, Ayling, who lifted the 2019-20 Sky Bet Championship title, has scored 11 goals and registered 21 assists in 268 games in all competitions.

