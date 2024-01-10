Liverpool receive another boost in Kylian Mbappe race as opinions leak from Real Madrid dressing room

Real Madrid players believe Kylian Mbappe is not coming to the club despite the La Liga giants being the favourites to sign the superstar this summer.

It was reported on Sunday night by Foot Mercato, that Mbappe has reached an agreement with Real Madrid and has committed his future to the Spanish club after refusing to extend his stay at PSG.

The same outlet is now reporting that the Mbappe saga is seen as a “non-subject” in the Madrid locker room and that the few players who mentioned this issue believe that the French striker will not be joining Los Blancos.

According to RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins, the Mbappe entourage have said that there is no agreement with any club at present, but this latest news will be a big boost to other clubs in the race such as Liverpool.

? The Mbappé saga is seen as a “non-subject” in the Real Madrid locker room! The few players who mentioned this issue believe that the French striker will NOT come to Madrid. ? (Source: @footmercato) pic.twitter.com/XH4zCrHzuB — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 10, 2024

The Times recently reported that the PSG superstar is unimpressed by Real Madrid’s attempt to push him into signing a pre-contract agreement this month. Therefore, Mbappe wants to explore all of his options, which includes a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool are considered the favourites should the World Cup winner go down this route as the PSG star “really likes” the Reds, according to Julian Laurens, a journalist close to the Mbappe camp.

This saga will continue to twist and turn over the coming months and despite this news, Real Madrid should still be considered the favourites to land the superstar in 2024.