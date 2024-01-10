Man United looking to complete intriguing second deal with Dortmund

Although the Jadon Sancho deal hasn’t been fully ratified as yet, it’s thought that the Man United ace will be a Dortmund player within the next 48 hours or so.

That might not be the only deal that the two clubs do in this window, however.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils are struggling in front of goal this season, and their 22 goals scored is the third worst in the Premier League this season.

Only bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United and second bottom Burnley have a worse goalscoring record, and that’s a damning indictment on United’s front line.

With that in mind, according to Football Transfers (h/t Fichajes), United are aiming to complete a loan to buy arrangement for Dortmund’s Donyell Malen.

What makes such a move an intriguing one is that the report also states he has just six goals in 23 appearances for the Black and Yellow during 2023/24 – hardly the sort of stats that’s likely to get the Old Trafford faithful off of their seats.

Further, with no previous Premier League experience and the pressure of having to deliver immediately, it’s a move that doesn’t really make an awful lot of sense at this stage.

With Financial Fair Play dictating just how much is available in the kitty, this type of deal might be as good as it gets for United at present.