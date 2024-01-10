Man United star all but confirms transfer away with response to Fabrizio Romano post

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has all but confirmed he’s on his way back to Borussia Dortmund after liking a post from Fabrizio Romano declaring that a deal was in place for his loan move.

Romano himself has highlighted Sancho’s response to his post on X, formerly Twitter, so it seems everyone involved here is very confident this is going to be made official soon.

See below for Romano’s latest post, screen-grabbing Sancho liking the original ‘here we go’ tweet…

One can forgive Sancho for feeling a bit excited to be getting out of Old Trafford after such a miserable spell with the Premier League giants since he joined from Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

The England international looked a superb talent during his Dortmund days, and he’ll be hoping that he can revive his career by going back there now after completely falling out of favour under Erik ten Hag.

MUFC fans, meanwhile, will surely not be expecting Sancho to play for them again, but if he has a decent spell on loan at Dortmund perhaps it can at least pave the way for him to seal a permanent transfer away for a reasonable fee.