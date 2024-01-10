Exclusive: Manchester United duo both very close to leaving, claims transfer expert

Two Manchester United players look to be edging ever closer to leaving Old Trafford, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Jadon Sancho’s loan move to Borussia Dortmund was only a matter of time, while things could also move quickly for Hannibal Mejbri to go on loan to either Sevilla or Everton.

Man Utd fans will no doubt hope for both of these departures to be done quickly, as it seems ideal to get Sancho off their books as soon as possible after he completely fell out of favour with Erik ten Hag earlier this season.

On Sancho’s situation, Romano said: “This deal is a matter of time, the Sancho deal to Borussia Dortmund is progressing well and fast. We will see today/tomorrow but BVB remain optimistic, there are no issues from what I am hearing, it’s just time to be patient.”

Hannibal, meanwhile, looks like he’d benefit a great deal from a loan move, so fans will hope he makes the right choice as he seems set to decide between staying in the Premier League or trying a challenge in La Liga.

Discussing Mejbri’s next move, Romano added: “I think it’s an important week for Hannibal loan decision. Sevilla keep pushing to have him, they are favourites but Everton want to try until the end. More contacts will follow in the next hours to make final decision.”