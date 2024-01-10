Man United will have a very special guest at Old Trafford for Tottenham game

When Man United take on Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, it’ll be an important fixture in more ways than one.

One of the Premier League’s classic encounters, it’s a game that promises goals. In the last 15 years, there have only been three goalless draws between the teams per 11 vs 11.

With both sides looking to play attractive, expansive attacking football under Erik ten Hag and Ange Postecoglou respectively, we could see a very open game and one where both defences will need to be on their mettle.

The Red Devils arguably need the points more than their visitors, given that they find themselves in eighth place but could be as low as 10th by kick-off if other results go against them.

Tottenham, meanwhile, sit in fifth but could go second with a win and other results landing in their favour.

Old Trafford should be packed to the rafters for the visit of the north Londoners, and one very special guest will also be in attendance.

According to the Daily Mail (h/t Sky Sports), Sir Jim Ratcliffe will finally make his first appearance at a home game since his partial takeover of the club was announced.

Ten Hag and his players won’t want to deliver another under-par showing as a result.