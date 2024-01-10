Man United’s Jadon Sancho finally seals move to Dortmund

It took a while to finally get over the line but Jadon Sancho has sealed his loan move from Man United to Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old has endured an awful 2023/24 campaign after he called out his manager on social media for making him a scapegoat for United’s poor performances.

That led to Erik ten Hag banishing him from training with the first-team and it was believed that he even had to eat his lunch in a separate area of the club’s Carrington training ground.

If Sancho had apologised for his outburst, it’s understood that the Dutchman would’ve put the entire matter to bed and moved forward, however, the player’s failure to do so meant that he just sat around twiddling his thumbs whilst his team-mates did their best in the Premier League and Champions League.

Arguably, the club could well have done with his pace out wide at times, but that was never an option unless he just said sorry.

He wasn’t able to bring himself to do so, seemingly waiting for the January transfer window to open.

It was a risky strategy to take though Wednesday lunchtime saw his prayers answered.

???? Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Deal in place between Man United and BVB on loan, NO buy option. Understand Sancho can travel later today for medical. BVB will cover part of the salary plus loan fee. €4m package. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2024

As transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, posted, Sancho has completed a loan move to previous club, Borussia Dortmund, thus bringing to an end – for now – one of the most toxic relationships in the English top-flight.