Manchester United are reportedly interested in Morten Hjulmand, a friend of Christian Eriksen, and have scouted him six times this season. However, any potential move would require paying his £69 million release clause.

Manchester United are said to be closely monitoring Sporting Lisbon star Morten Hjulmand, who has been making an impression in Portugal. The Red Devils are eager to bring him to Old Trafford, and their officials have reportedly attended live matches to observe him six times this season in both the Primeira Liga and the Europa League.

The club are reportedly optimistic about securing Morten Hjulmand and plans to leverage the relationship with his close friend, Christian Eriksen, to facilitate the deal. The Red Devils are said to be willing to include Facundo Pellistri as part of the deal to enhance their chances of acquiring Hjulmand, per reports from The Sun.

Sporting have reportedly rejected the inclusion of Facundo Pellistri in the deal, insisting that Manchester United meet Morten Hjulmand’s £69 million release clause to secure his transfer.

Hjulmand joined Sporting from Lecce for approximately £15 million in the summer, making a move after impressing in Serie A during his final season on the peninsula. Less than six months after his arrival in Portugal, he is now the subject of yet more transfer discussions.