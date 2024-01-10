The Magpies have reportedly made an enquiry to Bournemouth about the signing of Dominic Solanke.

Although most Premier League clubs have been hit with injuries, Eddie Howe will feel like his side got hit the hardest as Newcastle’s season has been completely derailed.

On top of the more demanding fixture schedule that the Champions League provided, many of the players have also been struggling with fatigue.

This has prompted Newcastle to look to bring in some reinforcements in the January window with the striker department an area of high priority.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Howe’s side has sent Bournemouth an enquiry over the potential signing of Solanke this month.

With 12 Premier League goals so far this season, the striker is behind only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland in the scoring charts.

Solanke has attracted a lot of attention as a result of his impressive first half of the season with Arsenal rumoured to be an admirer.

But the Cherries will be reluctant to sell their star man in January, especially to a team just three places above them.

Newcastle has a titanic clash this Saturday evening as they welcome Manchester City to St. James’ Park in search of their first league win in almost a month.