With three weeks left of the January transfer window, there are still deals to be done for Leeds United as they go in search of immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke has his side well positioned at present, and will surely hope to see his side hit top form in the next few weeks to give them the best chance of ending the season in the top two positions in the Championship.

The all whites, a blip or two aside, have been consistency personified under the German, and by being a chaser rather than the chased – something that both Leicester and Ipswich have been all season long – there is a motivating factor in play.

After a summer transfer window that saw an unbelievable amount of incoming and outgoing transfers – 17 of each per transfermarkt – Farke can well do without the upheaval that such change will bring mid-season, whilst accepting that a diligent sale or purchase here and there could make all the difference to his side’s ambitions.

According to football journalist, Santi Aouna, posting on Twitter, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in making a move for one out of favour ace.

?EXCL: ?????? #Ligue1 | ? Le PSG a exploré la piste Upamecano ?? ? Mais les chances de signer cet hiver sont quasiment nulles ?? ? Paris avance désormais sur Diego Llorente de l'AS Roma. Profil validé par Luis Enrique ?? Plus d'infos sur @footmercato pic.twitter.com/rqE7RoJJVG — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) January 9, 2024

Diego Llorente is currently plying his trade on loan at Roma and though it isn’t clear if the 30-year-old would want to leave the Serie A giants, Leeds could try and force the issue if PSG are willing to make the deal a permanent one.