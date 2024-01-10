Real Madrid have made the first move to sign £86m Manchester City target

Alphonso Davies, a Manchester City transfer target, has been in contact with Real Madrid as uncertainty over the Canadian’s future at Bayern Munich grows.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Pep Guardiola wants to sign Davies from Bayern Munich as he hopes to sign a natural left-back for his team.

Florian Plettenberg has now reported that Real Madrid have moved quickly to make contact with Davies to bring him to Santiago Bernabeu.

The Canadian international’s agent is rumored to be in constant touch with the Spanish giants, who have reportedly even urged the defender not to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich.

Davies’ current contract at the Allianz Arena expires in June 2025, and negotiations for a new agreement were stalled even without Real Madrid’s involvement. His future at the German champions remains uncertain.

Plettenburg’s report added that the left-back is currently happy to be in Germany but a move in the summer away from the club cannot be ruled out.

This season, Davies has made 23 appearances for Bayern Munich and has contributed three assists.

Man City must move quickly or they risk losing the 23-year old defender to La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid.

A natural left-back is what the Premier League club has been missing for some time, even though Pep Guardiola has managed to play make shit defenders in that position and they have done considerably well, but a proper player of that position can make a huge difference to how City play and make the team even better.