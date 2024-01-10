Real Madrid have no interest in €50m Premier League star wanted by Man United

Real Madrid have no interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite despite reports linking the youngster with a summer move to the Bernabeu this week.

According to the Daily Mail, Branthwaite is an option for Real Madrid to strengthen their defence in the summer as the Everton star continues to impress in the Premier League this season.

However, Todofichajes have stated that this is not the case. The outlet states that Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is interested in the centre-back but the La Liga giants view it as a risky move because of the price tag attached to the 21-year-old.

The report says that it would take a minimum of €50m to sign Branthwaite this summer as Everton are under no pressure to sell the defender due to him being under contract until 2027.

With Real Madrid set to move on to their other options, this is good news for Manchester United who are also monitoring Branthwaite.

United have identified the Everton defender as their top defensive target, reports TEAMtalk, as Erik ten Hag is desperate to strengthen his defence in 2024.

Branthwaite would be a good option for the Manchester club but it will come down to whether the Red Devils are willing to match Everton’s asking price, which could be a large one.