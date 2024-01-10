Reliable journalist provides update on Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea future following shock EFL Cup defeat

Mauricio Pochettino has failed to turn Chelsea’s fortunes around this season but the Argentine coach’s job at Stamford Bridge is not under threat.

That is according to Matt Law, who reports that Chelsea are not considering the future of Pochettino despite their awful start to the current campaign, with the Blues’ hierarchy willing to give the former Tottenham boss more time.

Chelsea have brought their poor form from last season into the current campaign and the job Pochettino is doing may be considered worse, given the fact the West London club once again spent huge money during the summer window.

The 51-year-old has Chelsea 10th in the Premier League standings and they are now behind in their EFL Cup semi-final tie having shockingly lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

? Mauricio Pochettino’s future at Chelsea is NOT in doubt despite their poor season so far. (Source: @Matt_Law_DT) pic.twitter.com/LZqKFNrP49 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 10, 2024

Chelsea have shown no signs of improving over recent weeks, which will be a big worry for fans of the club, and Pochettino’s recent history of turning form around has not been good.

The 51-year-old failed to make Mbappe, Messi and Neymar click at Paris Saint-Germain, while his final season at Tottenham also fell below expectations.

The Argentine coach will likely get until the end of the season to turn things around but it will not be a surprise if Chelsea are looking for a new manager at some point in 2024.