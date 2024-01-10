Tottenham star could be the next big name from Premier League to join Saudi club

Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison could be the next big name from Premier League to leave and join the Saudi Pro League.

Matt Law of the Telegraph has reported that the 26-year old striker may leave the Premier League club and head to the Middle East.

The former Everton star didn’t have the ideal start to the season but he has recovered well from surgery for a groin issue and picked up form just when Spurs needed him in the absence of Heung-min Son who is away on international duty at the Asia Cup.

With five goals in his previous five Premier League games, Richarlison is currently in the best form of his unimpressive Spurs career.

Saudi clubs showed interest in the Tottenham player throughout the summer and it hasn’t completely gone away. He was reportedly a target for Al Hilal before to the January transfer window as the Saudi team looked to replace the injured Neymar.

Matt Law admitted that a move for Richarlison away from Spurs this month is not possible. However, he acknowledged that Richarlison joining the Saudi Pro League “within the next 12 months” wouldn’t surprise him.

“Right at the back end of the last summer transfer window there was some interest from Saudi Arabia,” Law said speaking on the Last Word is Spurs.

“I don’t think a concrete bid was made because I think it came too late for anything really to be able to be done.

“There was some concrete interest from Saudi Arabia. That has remained and I can see at some point Richarlison moving to Saudi.

“Now, had you asked me two months ago I’d have said I could maybe see it for January. But the sort of story and narrative around Richy, as you say he’s scored a few goals, he seems in a better place personally, I’d now be pretty surprised.

“Although, if Saudi came in with some stupid bid, Spurs would have to look at it. I don’t get the sense that a stupid bid is about to come.

“I’d now be quite surprised if he went in January, albeit not completely shocked just because I know the Saudi interest is there.

“I certainly think it could be revisited in the summer and like I say, I do think there is a chance that at some point within the next 12 months, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Richarlison ended up in Saudi Arabia.”