Transfer news: Two Man Utd exits closer, latest on Henderson’s future, Arsenal star STAYING & more

Radu Dragusin to Tottenham or Bayern Munich? It’s up to the player now…

I’ll start today’s column with the Radu Dragusin situation as we’ve had a new twist in the saga. Last night, Bayern Munich sent a formal bid to Genoa to hijack the defender’s deal to join Tottenham.

What happens next only depends on the player – in the next hours Dragusin will decide his future. Bayern and Spurs both agreed on a fee with Genoa, Bayern also presented their salary bid to Dragusin so now it’s on the player who will decide in the next hours.

As previously reported, Tottenham have agreed to send Djed Spence on loan to Genoa as part of their deal for Dragusin, while Bayern are offering slightly more money, but no players involved. Bayern have also sent an important salary bid to Dragusin, while the club’s project has been presented to the Romanian centre-back. Bayern are pushing as they want to hijack the deal, but we’ll now have to see what the player decides to do.

For Spurs, it’s still too early to talk about alternatives as they remain focused on Dragusin, and yesterday they remained confident after agreeing personal terms with the player. It’s a situation that can change quickly, but at the time of writing there is no other plan as they remain focused on Dragusin.

Of course, we know Spurs had an interest in Jean-Clair Todibo, but I’m not sure he is available on the market. It looked like a difficult deal in December, so could be the same now. Another player appreciated by Spurs is Loic Bade at Sevilla, but it’s nothing concrete yet due to still being focused on Dragusin. Let’s see what will happen later today.

What’s the latest on Jordan Henderson’s future?

I broke an interesting story yesterday on Jordan Henderson and the possibility of moving to Ajax. There are other clubs interested and monitoring the situation, but I’m told Ajax are pushing now to find a way.

Of course, the crucial detail to see will be if Al Ettifaq will open doors for Jordan to leave, the conditions of the deal, and more. About other clubs, I don’t have precise info yet so I prefer to wait and then we see if they will really move.

There’s been a lot of talk about different reasons for Henderson wanting to move, with one rumour relating to concerns over his England place for Euro 2024. My sense is that I think it’s not about being a smart strategic move, it’s more of a personal decision, I don’t want to judge people’s life choices, Jordan has a family before being a football player and so he will be the one explaining what’s the sense of his decision.

In other news…

Jadon Sancho – This deal is a matter of time, the Sancho deal to Borussia Dortmund is progressing well and fast. We will see today/tomorrow but BVB remain optimistic, there are no issues from what I am hearing, it’s just time to be patient.

Hannibal Mejbri – I think it’s an important week for Hannibal loan decision. Sevilla keep pushing to have him, they are favourites but Everton want to try until the end. More contacts will follow in the next hours to make final decision.

Aaron Ramsdale – It’s being reported that the Arsenal goalkeeper now expects to stay at the club this January, but I never had any different information to be honest…there was never a negotiation for Ramsdale so far. We never know what can happen in the market, but I like to describe reality rather than predicting the future and the reality is that Arsenal never opened talks with any club to sell Ramsdale – at least, as of now.