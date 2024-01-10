According to Football Transfers, Aston Villa hasmade attempts to sign winger Wilfried Zaha, who just signed a free agent contract with his new team last summer.

A deal would be challenging in January because Zaha is reportedly happy at his new club. Though there might be some temptation given how high Villa are now flying this season.

After making an initial attempt to recruit Zaha for Arsenal back in 2018, while he was in charge at the Emirates Stadium, Unai Emery has grown to be a tremendous fan of the player.

Speaking about Zaha back in the day Emery said:

“I usually want to sign first the players I know there,” said Emery.

“When we played against Crystal Palace, Zaha showed he was a very good player.”