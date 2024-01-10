Video: Antoine Griezmann becomes Atletico Madrid all-time top goal scorer with sensational goal

The French forward has become Atletico Madrid’s all-time top scorer as he levels the game up 2-2 in Saudi Arabia.

Mario Hermoso gave the visiting side the lead with a header from a corner before Antonio Rudiger replied with one of his own moments later.

Ferland Mendy then out Los Blancos ahead nine minutes later before Antoine Griezmann danced through the Real Madrid defender before narrowing a right foot strike into the bottom corner.

This makes the French marksman the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Video courtesy of SSC.

