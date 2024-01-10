Video: Antonio Rudiger levels it up with a powerful header

The German defender has brought his side back level with a bullet header from a corner moments after his Atletico Madrid counterpart broke the deadlock with an identical goal.

The Madrid derby in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final has got off to a relentless start with Mario Hermoso heading the visitors in front.

Antonio Rudiger then levelled things up from a Real Madrid corner soon after, with a bullet header identical to Hermoso’s.

Video courtesy of SSC.

