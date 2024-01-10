Video: Atletico Madrid lead for only minutes before Dani Carvajal makes it 3-3

Kepa Arrizabalaga gave Atletico Madrid the lead after failing to claim a cross before Los Blancos drew level thanks to an unstoppable Dani Carvajal goal.

After an electric first 45 minutes in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final which saw both Madrid sides score two goals each, the second half started slow.

Both sides adopted a more measured approach with very few clear-cut chances being created, until the 78th minute.

After failing to claim a cross, the ball fell through the gloves of Kepa before bouncing off Antonio Rudiger into his own goal.

Then seven minutes later, Carvajal made it 3-3 after an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

Video courtesy of SSC.

