Video: Mario Hermoso gives Atletico the lead in Madrid derby

Mario Hermoso has given Atletico the lead in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final against their Madrid rivals.

In one of the most heated rivalries in Spanish football, the two Madrid sides will face off against each other two times in eight days as they play in both the Spanish Super Cup and Copa Del Rey.

Hermoso has given the visitors the lead at the Bernabeu with a towering header from a corner after just six minutes.

Video courtesy of SSC.