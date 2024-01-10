Video: Radu Dragusin is on his way to North London

The sight of Radu Dragusin at Genoa airport is one that all Tottenham Hotspur fans will be delighted to see.

The 21-year-old Romanian international resisted the overtures of Bayern Munich to agree a deal with the north Londoners, and as pictures show, he’s already on the way to the English capital.

Ange Postecoglou will surely be delighted by his new defensive capture, and it should only be a matter of time before the medical is completed and the deal is rubber-stamped.

