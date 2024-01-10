Video: Real Madrid win epic semi-final after two goals in extra time

A Stefan Savic own goal put Real Madrid 4-3 up in extra time before Brahim Diaz made it 5-3 to seal progression to the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

In a Madrid derby that took place outside of Spain, it produced an epic encounter between these two city rivals.

The first half saw both sides score two goals each, with Antoine Griezmann becoming Atletico’s all-time goal scorer with an incredible goal.

Two goals late in the second sent the game to extra time where Los Blancos won it thanks to a Savic own goal and Diaz strike.

Video courtesy of SSC.

