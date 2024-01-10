Video: Terrible news for West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta

If West Ham thought losing Lucas Paqueta for four weeks was bad enough, the most recent update on the Brazilian’s calf injury will have knocked them for six.

The player that makes the Hammers tick, he has been integral to helping them move up into the European places and just a few points away from the top four.

His importance to the team is not in question, so the news that he will be out of action for between six and eight weeks is a blow from which David Moyes’ side may not recover.

BREAKING: Lucas Paqueta will be out for 6-8 weeks with a calf injury ???pic.twitter.com/WqTe8WLz9V — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 10, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports News